Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (FSE: Y92) (formerly, Trilogy AI Corp.) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darryl Irwin has been appointed as a Director of the Company, effective August 29, 2025.

Darryl Irwin is a former Big Four Tax Partner who provides corporate advisory services to growth-stage tech companies on M&A, tax strategy, and liquidity events. With 20+ years in public accounting, he is a trusted advisor to private business owners across the GTA.

The Company further announces the resignation of Mr. Meissam Hagh Panah as a Director of the Company, effective August 29, 2025. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Panah for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Engagement of Euro Digital Media Ltd.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("Euro Digital") (address 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London UK WC2H 9JQ) to perform marketing services for a term commencing immediately until the earlier of 3 months or until budget exhaustion.

Euro Digital will create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company (the "Services").

The Company will pay a fee of USD$500,000 to Euro Digital for the Services. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its principal) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

Stock Option and RSU Grants

Tokenwell is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,225,000 stock options ("Options") and 150,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.32, and shall vest as follows: ¼ to vest every six months beginning on the date that is six months from the award date. The Options will expire three years from the issue date. The RSUs will become unrestricted as follows: 1/3 every four months from the award date.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

Further Information

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264896

SOURCE: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.