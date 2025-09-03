

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS):



Earnings: -$17.58 million in Q4 vs. -$14.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zscaler, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146.91 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.80 per share Revenue: $719.23 million in Q4 vs. $592.87 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $772 Mln to $774 Mln



For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects non-GAAP income from operations to be $166 million to $168 million, non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.85 to $0.86 and revenue of $772 million to $774 million.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects non-GAAP income from operations of $728 million to $736 million, non-GAAP net income per share of $3.64 to $3.68 and revenue of approximately $3.265 billion to $3.284 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News