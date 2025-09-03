Kawasaki, Japan and San Jose, USA, Sept 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited, 1Finity Inc., a Fujitsu company and leading provider of global network solutions, and Arrcus Inc., the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership contract to strengthen next-generation infrastructure for the AI era and provide innovative network solutions to Japan and the global market.As AI continues to be deployed throughout society and the services available become more sophisticated, AI-related data traffic is increasing exponentially. This trend is driving a growing need for network infrastructure that can seamlessly connect data centers, cloud platforms, 5G/6G networks, and edge environments.Arrcus develops advanced routing and switching platforms based on Ethernet networking technology and provides industry-leading networking software that meets the diverse needs of network operators and enterprise customers.The Network Operating System (OS) software developed by Arrcus can operate in a unified manner across data center clusters, from the edge to multi-cloud environments, enabling faster deployment and centralized management. It does not require dedicated hardware and can run on generic "white box" components, allowing for the placement of white box hardware equipped with the optimal silicon components. Customers that have implemented this software have achieved over 40% reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) across multiple use cases.Under this partnership agreement, 1Finity will offer the complete range of Arrcus solutions as its business partner, and will jointly develop go-to-market plans to expand its business globally with a primary focus on Japan, targeting network operators, enterprise customers and data center operators. In addition, the collaboration will extend to business partners on a global scale, not limited to the Fujitsu Group, and build comprehensive total solutions covering network design to maintenance and operation by managed service collaboration to provide optimal value to customers.Fujitsu will leverage its global customer base to provide flexible and scalable solutions that can adapt to rapidly changing market needs, while combining the Arrcus business model with Fujitsu's strengths in AI services and computing technologies to become a next-generation infrastructure service provider for the global market.Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO, Arrcus Inc. comments:"Flexible networks that combine innovation in software, silicon, and optics are of critical importance for AI data centers and 5G/6G connected inference edges. We are super excited to announce our strategic partnership with Fujitsu and 1Finity to bring our combined strengths for Fujitsu internal use as well as for enterprises, service providers, and cloud/neo-cloud operators worldwide."Masaaki Moribayashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Fujitsu Limited, Representative Director, CEO, 1Finity Inc. comments:"As the amount of AI-related data transfer increases in both volume and complexity, the role of networks has become more important than ever before. Arrcus's products, including its Network OS Software, are innovative and offer exceptional performance which will help us to provide optimal network solutions and meet our customers' needs. We look forward to achieving breakthroughs in networking through this partnership."Press Conference MaterialsHeld on September 3, 2025Materials from the press conference on Strategic PartnershipAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data and Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout 1FINITY1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. Find out more: www.1Finity.comAbout ArrcusArrcus is a leading provider of networking software solutions that empower businesses to achieve unparalleled scalability, performance, and reliability in their infrastructure. Arrcus is disrupting the industry with disaggregated solutions that deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective networking, allowing enterprises to break free from traditional, monolithic systems and embrace a more flexible, efficient, and scalable approach to modern networking. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Find out more: www.arrcus.com, LinkedIn, Twitter/XPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries1Finity Inc.Susan DiantoE-mail: susan.dianto@fujitsu.comArrcus Inc.Sean GriffinE-mail: sean@arrcus.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.