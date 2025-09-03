

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujitsu Limited, along with its subsidiary 1Finity Inc.-a provider of global network solutions-and Arrcus Inc., a hyperscale networking software company specializing in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching, announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening next-generation infrastructure for the AI era. The collaboration will deliver innovative network solutions to customers in Japan and across global markets.



As per the agreement, 1Finity will serve as a business partner offering the full suite of Arrcus solutions. Together, the companies will co-develop go-to-market strategies with a primary focus on Japan, targeting network operators, enterprise clients, and data center providers. The partnership will also extend to global business partners beyond the Fujitsu Group, enabling the delivery of comprehensive end-to-end solutions-from network design to managed services for operation and maintenance-ensuring optimal value for customers.



Fujitsu will leverage its expansive global customer base and deep expertise in AI and computing technologies to deliver scalable, flexible solutions that meet rapidly evolving market demands. By integrating Arrcus's agile business model with Fujitsu's technological strengths, the partnership aims to position Fujitsu as a next-generation infrastructure service provider for the global digital economy.



