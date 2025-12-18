KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will be exhibiting its mobility solutions and physical AI technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) from January 6th - 9th 2026.Fujitsu is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce its AI-driven mobility solutions that are offered as part of Uvance, the company's business model geared towards solving societal issues. Fujitsu's showcase will be separated into three phases allowing visitors to see how software defined vehicles (SDV) can evolve from individual vehicles to connected fleets and to wider application across society with Fujitsu's technology. On display will be Fujitsu's foundational SDV technology that leverages proprietary AI technology to develop SDV software securely and at pace, visualizing threats, uncovering root causes and automating development. Also, on show will be real-time analysis technology that enhances urban safety by using vehicles as moving sensors, and simulations for traffic congestion reduction using Fujitsu's Social Digital Twin which reproduces complex human behaviors accurately in a digital space using behavioral economics and AI.In a separate location, the Fujitsu booth will exhibit the company's latest developments in physical AI including its spatial world model technology which is designed to facilitate human-robot collaboration by helping robots predict and react to human behavior. This solution leverages data from fixed and mobile cameras to map actors and objects in a physical space on a 3D scene graph. AI is then applied to interpret the causal relationships and model how humans in the physical space will act. The booth will feature live demos of the spatial world model in action where robots safely collaborate alongside human participants.Fujitsu will be exhibiting at the Fujitsu booth located at 9317 LVCC North Hall as well as in partnership with AWS at the Amazon booth located at 4099 LVCC West Hall.For more information, or to arrange an interview or tour of the Fujitsu booth, please contact us below or visit https://mkt-americas.global.fujitsu.com/fujitsu-at-ces-2026CES is one of the largest and most influential technology events in the world with more than 140,000 people attending last year's show from over 150 countries.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.