Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 04:48 Uhr
154 Leser
Coming Soon | GAC Will Officially Showcase Global Strategic Models at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich

MUNICH, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's top five automotive exhibitions, IAA Mobility 2025 will officially open on September 8, 2025, in Munich, Germany. Under the theme "It's All About MOBILITY", this historic event, first launched in 1897, has evolved into a comprehensive global platform for electric mobility, autonomous driving, and smart transportation, attracting more than half a million visitors each year. At this year's exhibition, GAC will present its global strategic models at Booth E01-B3, Messe München, paying tribute to the birthplace of the automobile while advancing its long-term commitment to "In Europe, For Europe."

At the exhibition, GAC's booth will feature a diverse showcase of cutting-edge technologies, including smart driving, premium smart cabins, and integrated mobility solutions. Flagship models from HYPTEC, GAC, and AION will be prominently displayed, including the mass-production multi-rotor flying car that debuted in Hong Kong. In addition, GAC will share updates on its "European Market Plan" while officially announcing the entry of its global strategic model, the AION V, into the European market.

AION V

GAC will present its ecosystem globalization through five thematic walls, structured along the industrial value chain, and systematically showcase its strategic layout and technological breakthroughs in the mobility sector. Furthermore, GAC will advance its strategic plans by introducing its global strategic models to the European market, showcasing the cutting-edge technological achievements, and demonstrating the innovative potential and strength of China's automotive industry.

At GAC's booth, visitors can embark on an exciting VR-powered experience and explore vehicles in a new way. With VR headsets and gesture-based interactions, they will experience the brand's core strengths such as safety features and battery technologies, addressing European families' priorities of travel safety, comfort, and low-carbon mobility. Moreover, visitors can gain a deep insights into GAC's strengths in "superior safety, premium quality, and high technology", as well as its innovative mobility solutions.

Discover how GAC's cutting-edge technologies and products will surprise the European market at IAA Mobility 2025. Stay tuned!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763258/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coming-soon--gac-will-officially-showcase-global-strategic-models-at-iaa-mobility-2025-in-munich-302544509.html

