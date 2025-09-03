Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) (OTC Pink: GELEF) ("Graphano" or the "Company") welcomes the launch of Canada's Major Projects Office ("MPO") by Prime Minister Mark Carney. The MPO will accelerate approval processes for major projects, reducing timelines from five years to two, with a strong focus on critical minerals and energy developments. The initiative also dedicates $40 million to support Indigenous participation in major projects.

"The MPO's streamlined approvals come at exactly the right time, as our LAB and Standard project resources are advancing," said Dr. Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano. "This creates an opportunity for us to move toward development more efficiently and support Canada's ambition to become a leading supplier of graphite to Western energy markets."

Graphano recently announced an initial mineral resource estimate at its Lac Saguay graphite project, which includes the Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) and Standard properties. The estimate outlines:

Indicated Mineral Resource: 1,640,000 tonnes at 7.00% graphitic carbon (Cg)

Inferred Mineral Resource: 1,580,000 tonnes at 7.00% Cg

(See the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Lac Saguay Graphite Project, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of July 15, 2025, and a report date of August 29, 2025, as prepared by Mercator Geological Services Limited and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.)

These resources represent potential additional graphite supply for Northern Graphite's Lac des Îles mine and processing facility under the companies' mineral development agreement. As the projects advance, Graphano's graphite portfolio holds the potential to strengthen the North American and European supply chain. With China currently the largest global producer and supplier of graphite to the U.S. and new U.S. tariffs (163%) creating barriers to Chinese imports, the need for reliable North American alternatives has never been greater.

Next Steps

Graphano's near-term milestones include:

Drilling program at the Black Pearl property

Bulk sampling and metallurgical testing

Infill drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured categories

Economic evaluation and permitting activities

The Company plans to engage with the MPO as projects advance and expects to soon close its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE Offering") (see news release dated August 15, 2025), which remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds raised from the LIFE Offering will help fund these upcoming programs.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

