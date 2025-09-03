Press Release

dsm-firmenich achieves target of 100% purchased renewable electricity

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), September 3, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces that it has achieved its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of purchased electricity from renewable sources, several months ahead of target.

This marks a milestone in the company's strategy to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and value chain by 2045, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets include increasing annual sourcing of purchased renewable electricity to 100% by 2025, which has now already been achieved, and maintaining that level through 2030.

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO, commented: "At dsm-firmenich, sustainability lives at the heart of what we do. Reaching 100% purchased renewable electricity ahead of schedule demonstrates the decisive actions that we are taking to make our ambitious, science-based targets a reality. This milestone reflects the dedication of our colleagues worldwide and marks an important step toward our net-zero ambition for 2045."

Katharina Stenholm, Chief Sustainability Officer, commented: "Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time. While this milestone is a testament to our collective effort and passion, we know that the journey continues. We will keep pushing forward to meet our long-term goals and sustain the progress we've made, with our net-zero ambition for 2045 guiding the way."

To reach this milestone, dsm-firmenich followed a sourcing strategy in line with the technical criteria of RE100, a global organization that includes the world's most influential businesses committed to using 100% renewable electricity in their operations. Led by Climate Group, and established in partnership with CDP, RE100's mission is to accelerate change towards zero carbon grids at scale.

The strategy focused on long-term power purchase agreements with large wind and solar farms in Europe and North America, local retail contracts, and stepping up renewable purchases in China via several long-term contracts.

In addition to renewable electricity, dsm-firmenich is also expanding its focus on other energy sources, such as renewable steam and heat from sustainably sourced biomass co-generation plants in Switzerland, France, China, and Brazil. Optimizing waste streams and collaborating with partners on new low-carbon solutions remain key elements of the company's greenhouse gas reduction program.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.?

www.dsm-firmenich.com??

