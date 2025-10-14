Anzeige
WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 17:39
73,60 Euro
+0,08 % +0,06
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 07:10 Uhr
115 Leser
dsm-firmenich: Weekly progress on share repurchase program to cover share plans and reduce capital

Press Release

Weekly progress on share repurchase program to cover share plans and reduce capital

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), October 14, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announced on February 13, 2025 its intention to repurchase ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of €1 billion and reduce its issued capital, starting with an initial €500 million. On April 1, 2025, the company commenced a program to repurchase ordinary shares for a total amount of €580 million, of which €80 million to cover commitments under the Group's share-based compensation plans and €500 million to reduce its issued capital.

On June 27, 2025, the company announced the increase of the share repurchase program to €1,080 million following the completion of the previously announced sale of dsm-firmenich's stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance.

In accordance with regulations, dsm-firmenich informs the market that during the period from October 6, 2025 up to and including October 10, 2025 a total number of 210,280 shares have been repurchased on its behalf. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €73.69 per share for a total amount of €15.5 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 10,225,630 shares at an average price of €86.63 for a total consideration of €885.8 million.

This €1,080 million share repurchase program will be completed no later than January 30, 2026.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced April 1, 2025'.


For more information, please contact:

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries:
Email: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich media enquiries:
Email: media@dsm-firmenich.com


About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Disclaimer This press release does not constitute or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Attachment

  • Press release_dsm-firmenich progress on share repurchase program_20251014_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/315382bf-8613-40ca-8a45-a4f67f080f7a)

