Anime Tokyo Station, an anime exhibition center that utilizes Japanese anime content with a strong fan base around the world, will host the TV anime SPY x FAMILY Special Exhibition from August 16 to November 9, 2025. Ahead of the opening, a press preview was held on August 15.The special exhibition will look back on various memorable scenes while exploring the appeal of each character from the series, including Anya. Visitors can enjoy an AR experience where character dialogue appears when they hold up their smartphones, photo spots for taking pictures while being immersed in the world of the series, and other features that allow them to experience the characters' appeal firsthand.We invite you to visit Anime Tokyo Station and fully enjoy the world of TV anime SPY x FAMILY and the appeal of its characters.What is SPY x FAMILY?In a world of fierce intelligence warfare, the spy "Twilight" receives a mission: create a fake family and attend an elite school's social gathering to make contact with the target and prevent war with a neighboring country. Twilight assumes the identity of ordinary citizen Loid Forger and assembles a family - but his daughter Anya can read minds, and his wife Yor is a deadly assassin. This hit spy comedy follows a family of secrets striving for world peace.Tatsuya Endo's original manga began serialization in Shonen Jump+ in March 2019, winning multiple manga awards and surpassing 38 million copies with 15 volumes (as of March 2025).When Season 1 premiered in April 2022, to meet the high expectations of the manga's fanbase, an unprecedented collaboration was formed between WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks. The production brought together industry-leading talent including director Kazuhiro Furuhashi, as well as popular voice actors Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, and Kenichiro Matsuda, with theme songs by OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM and Gen Hoshino in the first run of the series, followed by BUMP OF CHICKEN and yama in the second, establishing it as 2022's breakout anime hit.Season 2 aired from October 2023, bringing the fan-favorite Luxury Cruise Arc from the original work to life on an even grander scale. Ado's opening theme "Kura Kura" and Vaundy's ending theme "Todome no Ichigeki (feat. Cory Wong)" became instant sensations.The franchise's first film, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, premiered December 22, 2023, with Tatsuya Endo providing the original work, supervision, and character designs. Season 1 director Kazuhiro Furuhashi served as animation advisor, while Season 1 assistant director Takashi Katagiri took the helm. Ichiro Okouchi crafted an entirely original story for the screenplay. Riding the wave of popularity enjoyed by "MIXED NUTS," OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM delivered the theme song "SOULSOUP," with the opening day surprise announcement that Gen Hoshino would perform the ending theme "Why" - reuniting the beloved Season 1 combination to tremendous fan enthusiasm. The film became a blockbuster success, earning 6.26 billion yen and drawing over 4.64 million viewers. With Season 3 set to begin in October 2025 in Japan, anticipation continues to build.Venue Overview- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.(last admission: 6:45 p.m. last admission for special exhibitions: 6:30 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/- SNS:X | https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw