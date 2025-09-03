Skanska constructs university performing arts center in Virginia, USA, for USD 73M, about SEK 730M

STOCKHOLM , Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Longwood University to construct the university's new replacement Wygal Hall performing arts center in Farmville, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 73M, about SEK 730M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project includes the demolition of the existing Bristow building and constructing a new approximately 6,000 square meter facility to house existing programs in the former Wygal Hall. The new construction will include state-of-the-art music teaching spaces, flexible rehearsal and performance areas, offices and a 500-seat concert hall. The replacement Wygal Hall is designed to achieve LEED-NC Silver.

Construction began in August 2025 and will be completed in April 2028.

