WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
03.09.2025 07:48 Uhr
Skanska constructs university performing arts center in Virginia, USA, for USD 73M, about SEK 730M

STOCKHOLM , Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Longwood University to construct the university's new replacement Wygal Hall performing arts center in Farmville, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 73M, about SEK 730M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project includes the demolition of the existing Bristow building and constructing a new approximately 6,000 square meter facility to house existing programs in the former Wygal Hall. The new construction will include state-of-the-art music teaching spaces, flexible rehearsal and performance areas, offices and a 500-seat concert hall. The replacement Wygal Hall is designed to achieve LEED-NC Silver.

Construction began in August 2025 and will be completed in April 2028.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Director, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-university-performing-arts-center-in-virginia--usa--for-usd-73m--about-sek-730m,c4228688

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4228688/3644971.pdf

20250903 US performing arts center

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-constructs-university-performing-arts-center-in-virginia-usa-for-usd-73m-about-sek-730m-302544707.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
