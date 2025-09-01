Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
01.09.25 | 09:09
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 07:48 Uhr
126 Leser
Skanska constructs new substation on Governors Island in New York, USA, for USD 67M, about SEK 670M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Trust for Governors Island to construct a new substation on Governors Island in New York City, USA. The contract is worth USD 67M, about SEK 670M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

This project is for preconstruction and construction services for a new 27kV enclosed substation. The Substation will serve several new tenant developments including a new public-school facility opening in September 2027, as well as the New York Climate Exchange, a planned 37,000 square meter research and education consortium dedicated to developing and implementing solutions to the global climate crisis in New York City and beyond.

The project will break ground in Summer 2025 with completion targeted in 2027.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-new-substation-on-governors-island-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-67m--about-sek-670m,c4227074

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4227074/3638074.pdf

20250901 US substation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-constructs-new-substation-on-governors-island-in-new-york-usa-for-usd-67m-about-sek-670m-302542875.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
