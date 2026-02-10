Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 10:36
25,040 Euro
+0,97 % +0,240
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,07025,08011:27
25,07025,08011:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Skanska AB: Skanska builds major commercial office building in London, UK, for GBP 273M, about SEK 3.4 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with British Land and GIC, as part of the Broadgate joint venture, to deliver the full construction and mechanical & electrical services installation of One Appold Street in London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 273M, about SEK 3.4 billion, which will be included in order bookings for Europe for the first quarter of 2026.

One Appold Street, originally completed in 1986 as part of major development in the City of London, will be transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art and sustainable commercial space. The structural refurbishment involves replacing the current facade, expanding the floorplates in all directions, and adding six new floors to the existing steel frame. This will result in a 14-storey building with approximately 33,500 square meters (360,000 sq ft) of high-quality office space and 4,500 square meters (48,000 sq ft) for gym, restaurant facilities and a roof terrace.

Construction begins in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2029.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Woodhouse, Senior Communications Business Partner, Skanska UK, mtel +44 (0) 739 209 8683

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
