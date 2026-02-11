Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Skanska replaces Vincent Thomas Bridge deck in Los Angeles, USA, for USD 320M, about SEK 2.9 billion

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with California Engineering Contractors, signed a contract with the California Department of Transportation for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project in Los Angeles, California, USA. The total contract is worth USD 534M. Skanska will include its share worth USD 320M, about SEK 2.9 billion, in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes removing and replacing the existing bridge deck, installing new expansion joints, and integrating advanced corrosion-protection systems. Modernizing the deck structure will increase load capacity, enhance safety, and reduce long-term maintenance needs.

Work is slated to begin in March 2026 and is expected to reach completion in March 2029.

For further information please contact:
Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 6752337
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-replaces-vincent-thomas-bridge-deck-in-los-angeles--usa--for-usd-320m--about-sek-2-9-billion,c4305572

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4305572/3927701.pdf

20260211 US bridge deck replacement

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---us-thomas-bridge-deck-replacement-project---pc-port-of-los-angeles,c3509424

Image - US Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project - pc Port of Los Angeles

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-replaces-vincent-thomas-bridge-deck-in-los-angeles-usa-for-usd-320m-about-sek-2-9-billion-302684761.html

