

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Wednesday that in a joint venture with California Engineering Contractors, it has inked a contract with the California Department of Transportation for the Vincent Thomas Bridge deck replacement project in Los Angeles.



The total contract is worth $534 million, of which Skanska's share is $320 million.



The project will remove and replace the existing bridge deck with new expansion joints and advanced corrosion-protection systems.



The project is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and is expected to be completed in March 2029.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News