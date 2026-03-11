

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Wednesday that it has signed a $102 million contract with the Port of Los Angeles to develop the Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway Project in Los Angeles, California.



The project will transform the 12 acres of former industrial land into open space that features a landscaped entry plaza, an open terrace seating area, pedestrian pathways, and more.



The pedestrian bridge is planned as a signature concrete cable-stayed arch bridge to provide a safe crossing point over working rail operations.



This project will directly connect to the recently completed Wilmington Waterfront Promenade.



The construction work is scheduled to begin in March and is expected to be completed in August 2028.



