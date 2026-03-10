Anzeige
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Skanska builds data center in USA worth USD 191M, about SEK 1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a new data center in the USA. The contract is worth USD 191M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project involves constructing a data center, including the building shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

Construction will begin in first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-in-usa-worth-usd-191m--about-sek-1-7-billion,c4318761

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4318761/3972954.pdf

20260310 US data center

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-data-center-in-usa-worth-usd-191m-about-sek-1-7-billion-302709346.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
