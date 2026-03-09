Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
09.03.26 | 09:30
23,750 Euro
-3,42 % -0,840
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2026 07:30 Uhr
Skanska AB: Skanska invests CZK 917M, about SEK 400M, in the final phase of a residential project in Prague, Czech Republic

Skanska invests CZK 917M, about SEK 400M, in the final phase of the residential project Albatros Kbely in Prague, Czech Republic. This phase will feature 178 low-energy apartments, completing a fully-fledged urban district with extensive public spaces and civic amenities right in the neighborhood.

Comprising approximately 688 housing units in total, the project is delivered in five phases, of which the final phase consists of 178 apartments. The dominant feature of the project will be an abundance of green parks and numerous civic amenities located directly within the new neighborhood. In total, it will offer over 15,000 square meters of green space, a supermarket, a kindergarten, and a wide range of play and relaxation facilities for residents of all ages.

The project is based on low-impact living and offers energy and water efficient solutions. It also includes the use of prefabricated bathrooms in most apartments. The project is designed in accordance with BREEAM certification.

The construction of the final phase starts in March 2026 and is scheduled for completion in early 2028.

For further information please contact:

Iva Stejskalová, Brand and Communication Manager, Skanska Residential Development Europe, tel +420 736 421 408

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

