Skanska AB: Skanska invests CZK 917M, about SEK 400M, in the final phase of a residential project in Prague, Czech Republic

Skanska invests CZK 917M, about SEK 400M, in the final phase of the residential project Albatros Kbely in Prague, Czech Republic. This phase will feature 178 low-energy apartments, completing a fully-fledged urban district with extensive public spaces and civic amenities right in the neighborhood.

Comprising approximately 688 housing units in total, the project is delivered in five phases, of which the final phase consists of 178 apartments. The dominant feature of the project will be an abundance of green parks and numerous civic amenities located directly within the new neighborhood. In total, it will offer over 15,000 square meters of green space, a supermarket, a kindergarten, and a wide range of play and relaxation facilities for residents of all ages.

The project is based on low-impact living and offers energy and water efficient solutions. It also includes the use of prefabricated bathrooms in most apartments. The project is designed in accordance with BREEAM certification.

The construction of the final phase starts in March 2026 and is scheduled for completion in early 2028.

