Skanska AB: Skanska refurbishes laboratory facilities in Helsinki, Finland, for EUR 28M, about SEK 300M

Skanska has signed a contract with Helsinki University Properties LTD for a refurbishment project in Helsinki, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 28M, about SEK 300M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project involves the delivery of new laboratory facilities for the B and C wings of a building originally completed in 1966. The primary refurbishment needs relate to modernizing the building services, which will be upgraded to meet current standards. In addition, a new air-handling unit room will be constructed for the property. The total gross floor area of the project is approximately 9,000 square meters. The facility will be designated for use by the HUS Diagnostic Center.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed during 2028.

For further information please contact:

Pilvimaari Strömberg, Communications Manager, Skanska Finland, tel +358405194787

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


