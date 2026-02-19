Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 09:37
25,210 Euro
-0,83 % -0,210
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,21025,22012:13
25,21025,22012:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska AB: Skanska builds education and sports facilities in Gjerdrum, Norway, for NOK 661M, about SEK 600M

Skanska has signed a contract with Gjerdrum municipality to construct Oppvekstjordet in Gjerdrum, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 661M, about SEK 600M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project includes a new kindergarten, primary school, sports hall, football pitches, and other community facilities, replacing the current school and kindergarten and preparing the area for future expansion.

The buildings will target a BREEAM-NOR "Very Good" certification and are designed to reduce the municipality's overall energy use for education and sports facilities by 40 percent, supported by solutions developed through Skanska's Powerhouse projects.

Construction will begin immediately, and completion is scheduled for 2028.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
