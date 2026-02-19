Skanska AB: Skanska builds education and sports facilities in Gjerdrum, Norway, for NOK 661M, about SEK 600M

Skanska has signed a contract with Gjerdrum municipality to construct Oppvekstjordet in Gjerdrum, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 661M, about SEK 600M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project includes a new kindergarten, primary school, sports hall, football pitches, and other community facilities, replacing the current school and kindergarten and preparing the area for future expansion.

The buildings will target a BREEAM-NOR "Very Good" certification and are designed to reduce the municipality's overall energy use for education and sports facilities by 40 percent, supported by solutions developed through Skanska's Powerhouse projects.

Construction will begin immediately, and completion is scheduled for 2028.

