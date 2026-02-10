Skanska builds major commercial office building in London, UK, for GBP 273M, about SEK 3.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with British Land and GIC, as part of the Broadgate joint venture, to deliver the full construction and mechanical & electrical services installation of One Appold Street in London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 273M, about SEK 3.4 billion, which will be included in order bookings for Europe for the first quarter of 2026.

One Appold Street, originally completed in 1986 as part of major development in the City of London, will be transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art and sustainable commercial space. The structural refurbishment involves replacing the current facade, expanding the floorplates in all directions, and adding six new floors to the existing steel frame. This will result in a 14-storey building with approximately 33,500 square meters (360,000 sq ft) of high-quality office space and 4,500 square meters (48,000 sq ft) for gym, restaurant facilities and a roof terrace.

Construction begins in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2029.

