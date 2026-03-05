Skanska AB: Skanska invests PLN 163M, about SEK 410M, in land for residential development in Warsaw, Poland

Skanska has acquired a property located on Bokserska Street in the Mokotów district in Warsaw, Poland, from the special purpose company Bokserska 64. The value of the investment amounts to PLN 163M, about SEK 410M. The site, currently comprising industrial warehouses and office facilities, will be redeveloped into a residential complex featuring multi-family buildings with retail and service units.

The plot covers approximately 3 hectares. The project includes the development of approximately 750 residential units. In addition, more than 1,000 square meters of commercial space are planned at ground level across the buildings. The investment also includes the creation of green areas, including a publicly accessible park of approximately 650 square meters, intended to serve both future residents of the development and the surrounding neighborhood.

Mokotów is one of Warsaw's largest and most attractive residential districts. It is characterized by a diverse urban fabric combining dense city development with extensive green spaces and historic villas.

