Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 07:30 Uhr
Skanska AB: Skanska invests PLN 163M, about SEK 410M, in land for residential development in Warsaw, Poland

Skanska has acquired a property located on Bokserska Street in the Mokotów district in Warsaw, Poland, from the special purpose company Bokserska 64. The value of the investment amounts to PLN 163M, about SEK 410M. The site, currently comprising industrial warehouses and office facilities, will be redeveloped into a residential complex featuring multi-family buildings with retail and service units.

The plot covers approximately 3 hectares. The project includes the development of approximately 750 residential units. In addition, more than 1,000 square meters of commercial space are planned at ground level across the buildings. The investment also includes the creation of green areas, including a publicly accessible park of approximately 650 square meters, intended to serve both future residents of the development and the surrounding neighborhood.

Mokotów is one of Warsaw's largest and most attractive residential districts. It is characterized by a diverse urban fabric combining dense city development with extensive green spaces and historic villas.

For further information please contact:

Aleksandra Goller, Director of Sales and Marketing, Skanska Residential Development Poland, tel +48 797 332 634

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
