

Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKSBF, SKBSY), a Swedish construction and development company, on Tuesday said it signed a contract with an existing client to build a new data center in the U.S. valued at $191 million, or about SEK 1.7 billion.



The construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.



The order will be included in the company's U.S. order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.



The project includes construction of the data center building shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.



