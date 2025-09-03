

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final composite purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's composite and services PMI survey data. The services PMI is expected to fall to 54.4 in August from 55.1 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's final composite and services PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 52.1 in August from 52.3 in the previous month.



At 3.50 am ET, final composite and services PMI data is due from France. The final composite reading is seen at 49.8 in August, unchanged from flash estimate, and up from 48.6 in July.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the composite index to rise to 50.9 in August, as initially estimated, from 50.6 in July.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is set to publish euro area final PMI data. The composite index is seen at 50.7 in August, in line with flash estimate, and down from 51.0 in July.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global final PMI survey results are due. The services PMI is forecast to climb to 53.6 in August from 51.8 in July.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for July. Producer price inflation is expected to ease to 0.1 percent from 0.6 percent in June.



