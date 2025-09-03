Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 10:47
193,90 Euro
+0,18 % +0,34
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,78193,9010:48
193,78193,9010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 09:10 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kargo's High-Impact Ad Formats Now Available Globally on Amazon Ads

This collaboration combines Kargo's premium inventory and high-impact formats with Amazon Ads audience insights to deliver a global programmatic advertising solution.

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, a leader in cross-channel high-impact creative innovation, has announced its unique, eye-catching ad formats are now available on Amazon DSP. By combining Kargo's unique, high-impact creative formats and its industry-certified premium inventory with Amazon DSP browsing, shopping and streaming signals, brands will now be able to provide consumers with relevant, eye catching custom creative formats.

This new offering is already driving results. In a single campaign, Kargo saw a 2x lift in New-to-Brand Conversions and a significant increase in Click Through Rate vs. standard display assets. The mix of display, online video and CTV formats approved for use through Kargo's integration offers advertisers a versatile toolkit to engage consumers and drive performance, which is a victory for agencies and brands alike.

Kargo's high-impact formats, which appear in 100% Made for Advertising-free environments across screens, ensure that brands connect with their audiences in safe and engaging ways. All formats are now available to activate fully programmatically via Amazon DSP, providing brands the ability to more deeply resonate with their desired audiences while improving brand metrics.

"We're excited to integrate Kargo's high-impact creative formats with Amazon DSP on a global scale, providing brands with a powerful programmatic solution that combines premium inventory with rich audience insights," says Michael Shaughnessy, Chief Operating Officer, Kargo.

"This integration allows advertisers to engage their audiences more effectively, driving greater attention and impact across campaigns. At Kargo, we're committed to delivering innovative, high-quality ad experiences that elevate digital marketing."

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, Kargo remains committed to pushing the boundaries of creative innovation. Kargo's global integration with Amazon DSP represents another step forward in Kargo's ability to deliver unmatched value to advertisers looking to enhance their digital marketing efforts.

For more information about Kargo visit www.Kargo.com.

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions. Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world's largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo's proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices across the globe.

Contact:
Emily Riley
914-330-1128
emily@rileystrategic.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.