Physitrack PLC adjusts its financial calendar - earlier publication of Q3 2025 interim report

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC has adjusted its previously communicated financial calendar for 2025. The date for publication of the Q3 2025 interim report has been changed from 31 October 2025 to 21 October 2025.

Updated financial calendar

21 October 2025 - Interim report Q3 (1 Jan 2025 - 30 Sep 2025) - New date

28 February 2026 - Interim Report Q4 and Year-end-report (1 Jan 2025 - 31 Dec 2025)

The updated financial calendar is also available on the company's website: https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

