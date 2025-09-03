Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce it has received a permit exemption under the British Columbia Mines Act to undertake a 10 to 15 line km induced polarization (IP) survey at the Company's 1,168 hectare North Island Copper project near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Surface sampling and a preliminary 12.3-line km Induced Polarization (IP) survey in the 1990's identified an interesting chargeability anomaly at the historic Marisa Zone that was followed up by a five hole, 376.43 diamond drilling program. Two of the five holes hit interesting copper values including down hole intervals of 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres in DDH92-01 and 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres in DDH92-03 in an altered quartz diorite. Copper grades were increasing with depth in DDH92-03. The Company plans to follow up these historic results.

"NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. continues to produce excellent exploration results 15km to the west in the same belt of rocks that also hosts the past producing Island Copper Mine 7.5km to the southeast attesting to the tremendous exploration potential of the area", commented Questcorp, President & CEO, Saf Dhillon. "The Marisa Zone displays a strong historic IP signature and anomaly carrying encouraging copper numbers from very limited drilling, begging for a second pass with modern geophysical equipment and processing," he concluded.

Questcorp has received quotes from three different geophysical contracting firms to update the 35 year old IP survey utilizing modern equipment and data processing. The Company is reviewing the quotes and plans to select the contractor shortly.

Questcorp cautions investors a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data and further cautions, the presence of copper mineralization on the NorthIsle Copper and Gold and the BHP properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the North Island Copper property.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry', P.Geo (BC) a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding completion of survey work at the North Island Copper project. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

