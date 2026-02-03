Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") has chosen Peter W. Walcott and Associates Limited of Coquitlam, BC to undertake the permitted 10 to 15 line km induced polarization (IP) survey at the Company's 1,168 hectare North Island Copper project near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The IP survey will concentrate on the historic Marisa Zone, a porphyry copper target last explored in the 1990's. Surface sampling and a preliminary 12.3-line km IP survey identified an interesting chargeability anomaly that was followed up by a five-hole, 376.43 diamond drilling program. Two of the five holes hit interesting copper values including down hole intervals of 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres in DDH92-01 and 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres in DDH92-03 in an altered quartz diorite. Copper grades were increasing with depth in DDH92-03. The Company plans to follow up these historic results. Source: Geophysical and Diamond Drilling Report on the Marisa Property by G.J. Allen and P.G. Dasler dated 1992-Feb-29 for Great Western Gold Corporation.

"As copper prices continue to climb due to demand and supply issues, the importance of the North Island Copper project increases," commented Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon. "We feel the 1992 preliminary drill results demand further exploration, especially with copper grades increasing with depth to the bottom of one of the historic drill holes. Our setting in the right rocks between the historic Island Copper Mine and NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CSE: NCX), further attests to the potential of Questcorp's North Island Copper project."

The 2026 IP survey will run lines at the same azimuth, spaced midway between the 1973 IP survey lines to tighten the coverage over the area. Walcott hopes to incorporate the historic IP with the 2026 data to generate new chargeability and resistivity subsurface elevation plans, along with the 2026 psuedosection lines. The plans and sections will be utilized to generate drill targets for a follow-up drill program. Walcott is expected to mobilize to the property mid-February, with completion anticipated prior to month end.

Questcorp cautions investors a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data and further cautions the presence of copper mineralization on the NorthIsle Copper and Gold and the BHP properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the North Island Copper property.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

