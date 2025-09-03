

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 1-week highs of 1.1609 against the euro and 0.8068 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.1643 and 0.8045, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to nearly a 1-month low of 1.3333 and more than a 1-month high of 149.14 from early lows of 1.3391 and 148.49, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged up to 0.6502, 0.5841 and 1.3808 from early lows of 0.6526, 0.5864 and 1.3784, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 0.81 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound, 152.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News