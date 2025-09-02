Diginex Limited: Diginex Announces move into Digital Asset Sustainability Project Verification; Signs Strategic Alliance with BlockRidge

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex"), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, and Valuit Technology Delaware LLC (hereinafter referred to as "BlockRidge"), a leading provider of tokenization and digital asset infrastructure, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at integrating robust ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics into tokenized securities and real-world assets. This alliance marks Diginex's expansion into a new vertical encompassing sustainability project verification within the digital assets space and enabling enhanced compliance, transparency, and risk mitigation for blockchain-based investment products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Diginex will provide BlockRidge with access to its suite of ESG SaaS solutions and advisory services, including diginexESG for compliant reporting aligned with global frameworks such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD; diginexLUMEN for supply chain risk assessment and improvements; and diginexADVISORY for customized framework creation, KPI selection, and target setting. BlockRidge will leverage these tools to embed sustainability verification into its tokenization platforms, supporting the issuance, management, and trading of tokenized assets like digital bonds, private equity, and revenue-generating businesses on blockchain networks such as Ethereum and Base.

"This alliance represents a pivotal step for Diginex as we enter the rapidly evolving digital asset sector, where sustainability verification is becoming essential for investor confidence and regulatory adherence," said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex. "By partnering with BlockRidge, we're democratizing access to intelligent ESG technology, helping blockchain-native firms like BlockRidge to not only meet global standards, but to turn sustainability into a competitive advantage in tokenized finance."

The collaboration will focus on verifying sustainability claims for digital asset projects, including carbon verification, ESG assessments, and assurance of sustainability reports. This ensures that tokenized offerings are backed by verifiable data, addressing hidden risks in supply chains and promoting transparent, resilient investment opportunities. The initial term of the agreement is two years, with provisions for renewal, and includes ongoing reporting, verification services, and project-based advisory support.

Raj Brahmbhatt, Co-Founder and CEO of BlockRidge, added, "Integrating Diginex's cutting-edge ESG tools into our tokenization ecosystem will empower our clients- from family offices to asset management firms-to create and trade digital assets that are not only secure and compliant but also aligned with sustainable practices. This alliance bridges traditional finance with blockchain innovation, unlocking the power of verifiable environmental and social responsibility data attached to digital asset products."

The alliance underscores the growing intersection of blockchain technology and sustainability, as institutional investors increasingly demand verifiable ESG data in digital asset portfolios. By combining Diginex's expertise in sustainability compliance with BlockRidge's infrastructure, the parties aim to set new industry benchmarks for responsible tokenization.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the "Global Reporting Initiative"), SASB (the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board"), and TCFD (the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures"). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

https://www.diginex.com/.

About BlockRidge Inc.

BlockRidge is redefining the landscape of finance by integrating traditional investment banking practices with blockchain technology. Catering to family offices, venture capital firms, private equity funds, and individual investors, BlockRidge provides comprehensive infrastructure for digital asset securities. Through partnerships with exchanges and institutions, the company ensures regulatory compliance, transparency, and efficiency in digital asset issuance and trading.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

https://www.blockridge.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

