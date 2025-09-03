Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 12:47
15,760 Euro
+0,64 % +0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 38 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 46 % and amounted to SEK 243.6 (167.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.3 (12.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 38 % to SEK 246.9 (179.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2025 increased by 55 % to SEK 2,028.7 (1,309.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Aug

24-Aug

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

26.3

24.0

10 %

208.2

188.6

10 %

Central Europe

72.2

45.7

58 %

563.9

345.7

63 %

East Europe

28.8

31.0

-7 %

246.8

251.6

-2 %

South & West Europe

40.9

32.9

24 %

350.0

226.5

55 %

The Baltics

9.6

6.7

43 %

76.3

62.2

23 %

North America

41.1

15.6

163 %

341.3

113.7

200 %

Asia-Pacific

22.6

9.8

131 %

191.6

38.0

404 %

Africa

2.1

1.3

62 %

14.1

9.7

45 %

Zinzino

243.6

167.0

46 %

1,992.2

1,236.0

61 %

Faun Pharma

3.3

12.2

-73 %

36.5

73.9

-51 %

Zinzino Group

246.9

179.2

38 %

2,028.7

1,309.9

55 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2025,c4228972

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4228972/84e17ee29aed7b40.pdf

2508 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-august-2025-302545027.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
