ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 38 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 46 % and amounted to SEK 243.6 (167.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.3 (12.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 38 % to SEK 246.9 (179.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - August 2025 increased by 55 % to SEK 2,028.7 (1,309.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
25-Aug
24-Aug
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
26.3
24.0
10 %
208.2
188.6
10 %
Central Europe
72.2
45.7
58 %
563.9
345.7
63 %
East Europe
28.8
31.0
-7 %
246.8
251.6
-2 %
South & West Europe
40.9
32.9
24 %
350.0
226.5
55 %
The Baltics
9.6
6.7
43 %
76.3
62.2
23 %
North America
41.1
15.6
163 %
341.3
113.7
200 %
Asia-Pacific
22.6
9.8
131 %
191.6
38.0
404 %
Africa
2.1
1.3
62 %
14.1
9.7
45 %
Zinzino
243.6
167.0
46 %
1,992.2
1,236.0
61 %
Faun Pharma
3.3
12.2
-73 %
36.5
73.9
-51 %
Zinzino Group
246.9
179.2
38 %
2,028.7
1,309.9
55 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
