

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that 11 people on board a drug-laden vessel linked to the Venezuelan cartel Tren de Aragua were killed in a U.S. military strike.



Trump disclosed this in a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social Tuesday.



'Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere.'



Trump told reporters that there were 'A lot of drugs in that boat.' without specifying what kind of drugs were there in the vessel.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed it in a post on X, saying, 'today the US military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organisation'.



