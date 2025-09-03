Sammamish, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - TempraMed Ltd. ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical technology innovator redefining how temperature-sensitive medications are stored, managed and protected, is pleased to announce significant corporate and capital markets milestones, including the successful close of an oversubscribed C$7.4 million private placement financing and strong progress toward its public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), expected mid-September 2025 under ticker symbol "VIVI".

Addressing a Global, Expanding Market

Over 540 million people worldwide live with diabetes, a number projected to soar past 780 million by 2045. Roughly 150 million individuals rely on daily insulin injections, while the injectable weight-loss and GLP-1 medication market is forecast to exceed US$100 billion by 2030. These as well as many other life-saving therapies are highly temperature sensitive, degrading quickly when exposed to heat or cold - creating both medical risk and significant cost burdens globally.

TempraMed's patented, FDA-registered, space-grade insulation technology directly addresses this critical challenge. Unlike traditional solutions requiring batteries or external power, TempraMed products ensure hassle-free, safe, reliable temperature protection for insulin pens, GLP-1 weight management drugs, and EpiPens® - anywhere, anytime.

Commercial Traction & Distribution Channels

TempraMed's flagship devices, VIVI Cap (for insulin and GLP-1 pens) and VIVI Epi (for EpiPens®), are already available online through some of the largest pharmacy and retail networks worldwide, including: CVS, Walmart, Target, McKesson, Humana, Amazon, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Company continues to build momentum through additional partnerships with payors, pharmacy networks, and healthcare systems, positioning TempraMed for accelerated B2B growth.

Pipeline Expansion - New Products Within Six Months

TempraMed is preparing to significantly expand its product portfolio within the next six months, including:

A vial storage solution for insulin and other biologics.

Devices for protective storage and transportation of multiple injections.

A smart connected device to track and manage injections, adding a data-driven layer to patient care.

These innovations will further expand TempraMed's leadership position in the injectable drug delivery market personal storage, unlocking new revenue streams and strengthening strategic appeal to insurers and healthcare providers.

Ron Nager, CEO of TempraMed, commented: "We are thrilled by the overwhelming investor response to our financing, which provides a powerful foundation to accelerate TempraMed's global growth. The need is urgent and immense - hundreds of millions of patients depend on injectable medications that must be protected from temperature extremes. TempraMed is delivering a simple, hassl- free, and patented solution that transforms this experience - safely, efficiently, and globally scalable. With upcoming product launches, expanding partnerships, and our public listing on the horizon, this is just the beginning. We are on a mission to make TempraMed the global standard for injectable medication protection and management, and I want to thank our shareholders for joining us on this journey."

Capital Markets Update

TempraMed is advancing toward its public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) via reverse takeover ("RTO"). Pending approval of the final prospectus, trading is anticipated by mid-September 2025 under ticker "VIVI". The Company also intends to pursue listings on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the OTCQX (DTC eligible) later in the year, broadening investor access across North America and Europe.

Upcoming Conferences:

IFA Berlin

Date: September 5-9, 2025

Location: Messe Berlin

Info: https://www.ifa-berlin.com/

CEM Muskoka Investor Event

Date: September 26-28, 2025

Location: Muskoka, ON

Conference Info: CEM Muskoka

About TempraMed Ltd.

TempraMed Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

ir@tempramed.com

www.tempramed.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264833

SOURCE: TempraMed