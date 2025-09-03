

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that U.S. Space Command - one of the Defense Department's 11 unified combatant commands - would be relocating from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, to the Army's Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.



'I am thrilled to report that the U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama,' the president said during a press conference at the White House Tuesday.



He joked that Huntsville will be known as 'Rocket City' from this point forward.



Trump said the move will result in more than 30,000 jobs for the state of Alabama, as well as hundreds of billions of dollars in investments.



He also said that Spacecom will play a key role in building the planned Golden Dome for America missile defense system, which comes as a result of a January 27 executive order signed by Trump calling for a missile defense shield that will defend citizens and infrastructure from any foreign aerial attack on the homeland, as well as guarantee second-strike capability.



'We were losing the race in space very badly to China and Russia, and now we're far and away No. 1 in space, and we're [reestablishing] Spacecom with a mission to protect American space assets and detect any threat to our homeland,' Trump told reporters.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News