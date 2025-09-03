On August 29, 2025, The Hargreaves Family No. 14 Settlement disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in GomSpace Group AB.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in GomSpace Group AB (GOMX, ISIN code SE0008348304, order book ID 123579) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB