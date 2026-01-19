GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace announces 2026 market guidance with strong profitable growth

GomSpace, a leading provider of small satellite solutions, today provides an update on its 2026 financial guidance.

The company is pleased to announce comprehensive market guidance for 2026, reflecting the company's strong market position and accelerated transformation. The guidance indicates substantial revenue growth, improved EBITDA, and focused investments in strategic capabilities to capture expanding global demand for space-based solutions.

2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue: 540-640 M.SEK (420-450 M.SEK (upper half expected))

EBITDA margin: 5% to 12% (6% to 12% (upper half expected))

Free cash flow: Negative for the full year 2026, reflecting planned scaling investments (suspended)

Note: figures in parentheses are updated 2025 guidance from December 19, 2025)

The 2026 guidance represents continued profitable growth from 2025, with revenue increasing more than 30% (midpoint guidance), supported by a healthy order backlog and expanding market opportunities. This growth trajectory reflects the maturation of the existing Business Units and their increasing contribution to group profitability. Free cash flow will be negative as significant strategic investments will exceed positive cash flow from operations. These investments are essential to capturing market momentum and supporting long-term value creation. We will maintain a healthy financial position, with substantial cash and credit facilities, providing financial flexibility to execute the investment program while maintaining balance sheet strength.

CEO, Carsten Drachmann, comments: "Global demand for space-based solutions is accelerating, and governments and enterprises are prioritizing secure, sovereign access to space capabilities. GomSpace is at the center of this market opportunity. Our established track record in satellite systems, expanding product portfolio, and strategic entry into new mission domains position us uniquely to capture significant market share. The 2026 guidance reflects our confidence in the fundamentals of our business and our ability to execute at scale. We are investing significantly in R&D, manufacturing capability, and talent to sustain our market leadership and capture the substantial opportunities ahead. While negative free cash flow reflects the intensity of these investments, we are disciplined in capital allocation and confident that these investments will generate attractive returns as our business units scale and capture growth opportunities."

Guidance Assumptions

GomSpace is optimistic about its market position but recognizes the execution risks associated with scaling a complex, project-intensive business. Our guidance relies on the successful realization of order intake, particularly for higher-margin product sales, as well as the successful completion of several large projects that meet our progress and margin target assumptions. The company believes that its skilled and engaged people, experienced leadership, established customer relationships, and operational infrastructure will enable it to manage these risks effectively.

Register for the Strategic Direction presentation

A Strategic Direction, actions going forward & Q&A online event will take place today, January 19, at 14:00 CET, hosted by HC Andersen Capital. Register for the event here.



For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:00 a.m. CET on January 19, 2026.