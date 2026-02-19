GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace Reports an all-time high Q4 and a full year of significant growth

GomSpace delivers all-time high revenue, threefold growth in EBITDA, and secures major contracts for 2026, supported by a strong year-end balance sheet and cash position, as well as a 12% backlog increase on the full year.

Fourth quarter of 2025

Order intake increased by 5% to 144,698 T.SEK (138,454)

Revenue increased by 75% to 145,571 T.SEK (83,251)

EBITDA (adjusted) increased to 17,514 T.SEK (5,401)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 6,239 T.SEK (-20,958)

Earnings per share were 0.00 SEK (-0.21)

Free cash flow is -16,464 T.SEK (36,137)

Full year of 2025

Order intake increased by 12% to 518,424 T.SEK (463,465)

Revenue increased by 72% to 441,802 T.SEK (257,046)

EBITDA (adjusted) increased to 52,943 T.SEK (-12,069)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 9,675 T.SEK (-64,806)

Earnings per share were -0.17 SEK (-0.62)

Free cash flow is -94,821 T.SEK (42,655)

The Board proposes not to pay dividends for 2025

The Annual report will be published no later than 22 April 2026.



The company reached its guidance for 2025 given on December 19, 2025

We achieved an all-time high revenue of 441,8 M.SEK, well within the range of 420-450 M.SEK

EBITDA margin (adjusted) was 12% and in the high end of the range of 7%-13%, achieving a threefold growth compared to 2024



2026 guidance (maintained from January 19)

Revenue: 540-640 M.SEK

EBITDA margin: 5% to 12%

Free cash flow: Negative for the full year 2026, reflecting planned scaling investments

The 2026 outlook represents continued profitable growth from 2025, with revenue increasing more than 30% (midpoint guidance), supported by a healthy order backlog and expanding market opportunities. This growth trajectory reflects the maturation of the existing Business Units and their increasing contribution to group profitability.

Free cash flow will be negative as significant strategic investments will exceed positive cash flow from operations. These investments are essential to capturing market momentum and supporting long-term value creation. We will maintain a healthy financial position, with substantial cash and credit facilities, providing financial flexibility to execute the investment program while maintaining balance sheet strength.

GomSpace is optimistic about its market position but recognizes the execution risks associated with scaling a complex, project-intensive business. Our guidance relies on the successful realization of order intake, particularly for higher-margin product sales, as well as the successful completion of several large projects that meet our progress and margin target assumptions. The company believes that its skilled and engaged people, experienced leadership, established customer relationships, and operational infrastructure will enable it to manage these risks effectively.



Words from the CEO - Topline growth and EBITDA best in industry

"2025 was our first year of significant profitable growth. We outperformed 2024 with an increase in revenue of 72% and delivered not only a strong EBITDA, but also a positive EBIT.

With a CAGR of 14.2% for small sat market <500 kg (source: Extrapolate), we are significantly outperforming the average market growth. I am also very pleased with the 9% EBITDA for the full year. This is a solid result and well above market average for our type of business, where many of our peers still deliver negative results.

Despite record revenue and EBITDA, we did not achieve positive free cash flow, ending the year with minus 95 M.SEK.

The deviation was driven by delayed payments from a key customer, with more than 145 M.SEK in outstanding invoices following a prolongation of their planned capital raise. GomSpace has delivered in full accordance with the agreed schedule. To mitigate the impact, we have secured collateral and implemented a payment plan to bridge the period until the customer's financing is completed.

The year ended with a solid cash position of 209 M.SEK, ensuring financial stability. Our order backlog increased by 13% to 410 MSEK during the year.

Looking into 2026, the space industry is experiencing a significant increase in investment, both from private capital fueling company growth and from governments prioritizing space programs for security and sovereignty. With our strong results and solid balance sheet, we are well positioned to benefit from these tailwinds." says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.



Fourth quarter presentation

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

