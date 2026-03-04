GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace signs 7.6 MEUR contract with VirtuaLabs for a satellite cluster for Radio Frequency space-based environment monitoring

GomSpace has signed a contract valued at 7.6 MEUR (81.5 MSEK) with VirtuaLabs, an Italy-based company specialized in Satellite Payloads, to deliver a cluster of satellites supporting space-based Radio Frequency environment monitoring. The program will leverage GomSpace's flight-proven satellite platform and subsystem capabilities and marks the start of a new partnership that combines both companies' extensive experience in their respective domains. Delivery of the satellites is estimated for first half of 2028.

GomSpace will deliver the satellite platform systems including full integration of the complete satellite cluster. The mission is designed to enhance availability, coverage, and operational resilience, supporting continuous monitoring and timely information delivery. The mission will be executed to institutional-grade quality and program standards, reflecting stringent performance and assurance requirements.

"This contract reinforces GomSpace's position as a trusted provider of reliable multi-satellite solutions for demanding operational defense missions," said Oliver Schiewe, Vice President of Satellite Systems in GomSpace. "We are pleased to initiate this new partnership with VirtuaLabs and to combine our complementary expertise. Together, we will deliver a robust space-based capability and lay the foundation for future collaboration."

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Director Marketing & Communication)

Tel: +33 68 004 2226

E-mail: casc @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.



Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 11:50 a.m. CET on March 4, 2026.

