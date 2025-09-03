In August, Zefiro issued some of the first carbon credits under the American Carbon Registry's Orphan Well Methodology reflecting confirmed emissions reductions of 92,956 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent. With this delivery, Zefiro has now fulfilled its pre-sale agreement with EDF Trading, who is a major participant in the compliance and voluntary carbon markets.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that it has completed a delivery of carbon offsets to EDF Trading, a leading player in the international wholesale energy market and part of Électricité de France, a global leader in low-carbon energies who ranks #9 on the Fortune 500 Europe list and #69 on the Fortune Global 500 list.

EDF Trading entered into a pre-sale agreement with Zefiro prior to the actual origination of the offsets, reflecting its enthusiasm towards this unique form of carbon credits which are generated directly from plugging orphaned oil/gas wells in Canada and the United States.

In EDF Trading's press release announcing this pre-sale agreement, its Head of Environmental Products Dr. Thomas Schroder commented, "While carbon dioxide is the more widely recognized threat, methane emissions are responsible for a great portion of global warming today. Sealing abandoned gas and oil wells is a very obvious solution to address this challenge and gives us an opportunity to offer high-quality carbon offsets from methane reduction."

These offsets were created under American Carbon Registry ("ACR") Project 959 ("ACR959"), as announced last month by Zefiro with respect to the issuance of the offsets as well as the initial delivery to Mercuria Energy America, LLC ("Mercuria"), marking the first-ever sale of carbon offsets originated through ACR's Orphan Well Methodology.

For their respective purchases of ACR959 carbon offsets, Mercuria has made full payment for the first of four delivery tranches, and EDF Trading made full payment on August 29, 2025. As a result, Zefiro has officially realized its first revenues from the voluntary carbon markets, complementing its existing revenue streams in plugging and abandonment services, as well as methane monitoring.

Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine commented, "Stakeholders in the voluntary carbon markets are appreciating the offsets generated through the ACR's Orphan Well Methodology. We are proud to be leading the way in bringing these credits to the marketplace with a successfully completed sale to a Fortune 500 global energy player. Now that we have laid the groundwork to originate carbon credits through remediation projects done by Zefiro's existing plugging and abandonment division, the Company is now positioned to realize even greater yield from the ongoing cleanup efforts of America's unplugged oil and gas wells. Our environmental markets team has done a fantastic job of navigating the complex landscape of commercializing carbon offsets to an audience of institutional purchasers, and we look forward to building upon this momentum with our environmental remediation projects both in progress and on the horizon."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company's intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company's partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company's expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company's intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company's expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company's ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company's ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company's business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in its Prospectus dated April 8, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264909

SOURCE: Zefiro Methane Corp.