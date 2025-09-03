Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A0B6G4 | ISIN: SE0001161654 | Ticker-Symbol: NQA
03.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
NOTE AB: NOTE strengthens its leadership - Bahare Mackinovski appointed Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

As part of NOTE's strategic focus on growth and customer value, the company is now strengthening its executive management team by appointing Bahare Mackinovski as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Bahare Mackinovski has served as a board member since 2015 and will now step down from her board position to focus on the operational side of the business.

With over 20 years of experience in international leadership roles within global purchasing, business development, and key account management in the automotive industry - including positions at Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks, and most recently Knorr Bremse GmbH - Bahare Mackinovski brings deep insight into the EMS market, customer needs, and international business. She most recently held the position of Vice President Global Key Account Management, where she was responsible for strategic customer growth, and prior to that, she led global electronics purchasing.

"We are very pleased that Bahare is now joining the company's operational leadership. She has a strong strategic mindset, solid industry knowledge, and a clear customer focus - qualities that align perfectly with our ambition to continue growing profitably and delivering value to our customers," says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President.

"After several years on the board, I have a clear view of the company's full potential. It feels both inspiring and natural to now take on a more operational role and join the executive management team as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. I look forward to working closely with our new and existing customers, supporting their business, and contributing to the strong partnerships that are essential for our continued growth journey," says Bahare Mackinovski.

The recruitment is part of NOTE's long-term strategy to strengthen its market presence, develop customer relationships, and create conditions for continued expansion. Bahare Mackinovski will assume her new role at the turn of the year. The vacancy on the board will be addressed no later than at the next general meeting of shareholders.

For more information, please contact:
Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, tel. +46 (0)70 541 7222
Frida Frykstrand, CFO, tel. +46 (0)70 462 0939

About NOTE
NOTE produces PCBAs, subassemblies and box build products. NOTE is a competitive EMS provider and stable business partner to customers with high standards. NOTE's products are embedded in complex systems for electronic control, surveillance and security, for example.

NOTE's business model builds on delivering high end manufacture, custom logistics solutions and consulting for the best possible total cost through long-term customer relationships and partnerships. Its customer offering covers complete product lifecycles, from design to after-sales. Primarily, its customer base consists of large corporations operating on the global market, and enterprises whose main sales are in northern Europe.

NOTE has a presence in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia, Bulgaria and China. Sales over the last 12 months were SEK 3,817 million, and the group has approximately 1,450 employees. NOTE is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please go to www.note-ems.com.

