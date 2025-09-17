Anzeige
WKN: A3CMUN | ISIN: SE0015962097 | Ticker-Symbol: 29I0
Frankfurt
18.09.25 | 08:07
1,560 Euro
+2,23 % +0,034
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5581,64408:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CTEK
CTEK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTEK AB0,929-0,96 %
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB1,560+2,23 %
NOTE AB17,080-0,64 %
TRANSTEMA GROUP AB1,054-0,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.