Note AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: NOTE ISIN Code: SE0001161654 Order Book ID: 25319

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 10, Industrials Super sector code: 1010, Technology

Transtema Group AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: TRANS ISIN Code: SE0006758587 Order Book ID: 109528

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 15, Telecommunications Super sector code: 1510, Telecommunications

CTEK AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: CTEK ISIN Code: SE0016798763 Order Book ID: 235162

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 50, Industrials Super sector code: 5020, Industrial Goods and Services

ITAB Shop Concept AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.

Instrument details:

Short Name: ITAB ISIN Code: SE0015962097 Order Book ID: 56940

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 50, Industrials Super sector code: 5020, Industrial Goods and Services

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB