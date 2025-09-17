Note AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|NOTE
|ISIN Code:
|SE0001161654
|Order Book ID:
|25319
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|10, Industrials
|Super sector code:
|1010, Technology
Transtema Group AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|TRANS
|ISIN Code:
|SE0006758587
|Order Book ID:
|109528
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|15, Telecommunications
|Super sector code:
|1510, Telecommunications
CTEK AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|CTEK
|ISIN Code:
|SE0016798763
|Order Book ID:
|235162
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|50, Industrials
|Super sector code:
|5020, Industrial Goods and Services
ITAB Shop Concept AB will have as from September 19, 2025 new industry classifications. Please see details below.
Instrument details:
|Short Name:
|ITAB
|ISIN Code:
|SE0015962097
|Order Book ID:
|56940
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|50, Industrials
|Super sector code:
|5020, Industrial Goods and Services
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2025 GlobeNewswire