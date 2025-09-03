Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam revises the business plan 2030

The Board of Directors of Wallenstam has decided to revise the net asset value goal in the business plan 2030 from SEK 100/share, to SEK 80/share. The decision is a consequence of the changed external conditions that have occurred since the goal was set in 2022.

"Wallenstam decided on the current business plan in December 2022. Developments in our external environment subsequently became significantly more challenging than our expectations. Inflation and interest rates rose sharply. All of this meant that the costs of both construction and management increased at the same time as household finances deteriorated. The weak economic situation has persisted for longer than expected," says Lars-Åke Bokenberger, Chairman of Wallenstam's Board of Directors.

"In light of inflation, we have started the construction of fewer new apartments than we had planned. However, everything we have been able to influence ourselves in our work with efficient letting and management has worked really well. All apartments are let and we have a high commercial occupancy rate," says Hans Wallenstam, CEO of Wallenstam.

"It is important to have a strong balance sheet, which is why we will also raise the financial framework within which the company must operate. This means that the equity/assets ratio shall be at least 40 percent instead of 35 percent previously," says Hans Wallenstam.

Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Wallenstam, tel. +46 705 17 11 34

