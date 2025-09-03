Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMZH | ISIN: SE0017780133 | Ticker-Symbol: WAE
Frankfurt
03.09.25 | 08:08
3,800 Euro
-3,01 % -0,118
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8123,86415:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 12:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam revises the business plan 2030

The Board of Directors of Wallenstam has decided to revise the net asset value goal in the business plan 2030 from SEK 100/share, to SEK 80/share. The decision is a consequence of the changed external conditions that have occurred since the goal was set in 2022.

"Wallenstam decided on the current business plan in December 2022. Developments in our external environment subsequently became significantly more challenging than our expectations. Inflation and interest rates rose sharply. All of this meant that the costs of both construction and management increased at the same time as household finances deteriorated. The weak economic situation has persisted for longer than expected," says Lars-Åke Bokenberger, Chairman of Wallenstam's Board of Directors.

"In light of inflation, we have started the construction of fewer new apartments than we had planned. However, everything we have been able to influence ourselves in our work with efficient letting and management has worked really well. All apartments are let and we have a high commercial occupancy rate," says Hans Wallenstam, CEO of Wallenstam.

"It is important to have a strong balance sheet, which is why we will also raise the financial framework within which the company must operate. This means that the equity/assets ratio shall be at least 40 percent instead of 35 percent previously," says Hans Wallenstam.

For further information, please contact:
Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Wallenstam, tel. +46 705 17 11 34
www.wallenstam.se

This is information that Wallenstam is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:55 CEST on September 3, 2025.

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 69 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,500 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.