OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) - up 141% at $7.92
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) - up 44% at $3.71
- Solowin Holdings (SWIN) - up 12% at $4.74
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) - up 7% at $7.49
- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) - up 7% at $3.17
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - up 7% at $2.59
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) - up 7% at $2.07
- Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) - up 6% at $224.88
- Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) - up 6% at $2.05
- Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) - up 5% at $12.36
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) - down 13% at $2.79
- Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD) - down 12% at $8.65
- NFT Limited (MI) - down 12% at $2.85
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI) - down 11% at $2.17
- Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) - down 10% at $7.81
- HWH International Inc. (HWH) - down 9% at $4.27
- Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) - down 8% at $2.50
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) - down 7% at $2.62
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) - down 6% at $6.31
- Universal Safety Products, Inc (UUU) - down 6% at $5.38
