In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) - up 141% at $7.92 Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) - up 44% at $3.71 Solowin Holdings (SWIN) - up 12% at $4.74 Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) - up 7% at $7.49 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) - up 7% at $3.17 AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - up 7% at $2.59 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) - up 7% at $2.07 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) - up 6% at $224.88 Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) - up 6% at $2.05 Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) - up 5% at $12.36

In the Red - Premarket Losers

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) - down 13% at $2.79 Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD) - down 12% at $8.65 NFT Limited (MI) - down 12% at $2.85 Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI) - down 11% at $2.17 Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) - down 10% at $7.81 HWH International Inc. (HWH) - down 9% at $4.27 Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) - down 8% at $2.50 STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) - down 7% at $2.62 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) - down 6% at $6.31 Universal Safety Products, Inc (UUU) - down 6% at $5.38

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.