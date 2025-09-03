QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, and Esker, the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced a global strategic alliance to deliver a comprehensive suite of financial process optimization solutions, aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of their customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902396429/en/

The alliance will allow QAD to market Esker Accounts Payable, as well as other Esker solutions to its global customer base. Esker is a recognized Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, the Forrester Wave: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation, Q3 2024 and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software 2024.

Esker Accounts Payable streamlines invoice processing by eliminating manual inefficiencies with AI-driven data capture, automated reconciliation and electronic workflows. Ensuring e-invoicing compliance, it simplifies cashflow management and unlocks new revenue opportunities, delivering a smarter, more efficient AP experience.

QAD's commitment to continuously bringing greater value to its customers resulted in the selection of Esker Accounts Payable. "Esker Accounts Payable stands out as a top-tier offering, as evidenced by its industry recognition," said Luc Janssen, SVP, Product at QAD. "The combination of Esker's extensive global footprint and sophisticated AI capabilities complements QAD's strategy and strengths seamlessly. This collaboration will empower us to provide an integrated solution that optimizes processes from enterprise resource planning to cash cycle management, ensuring a streamlined and easily integrated experience."

"We saw an opportunity to improve efficiency and reduce costs in our AP process through intelligent automation," said Scott Uloswceh, Director of Finance at Hendrickson. "The QAD and Esker solution is now live in five business units, and we value our ongoing partnership with QAD as we explore further automation opportunities."

"We're thrilled to partner with QAD. Their proven expertise in the manufacturing industry and extensive global reach align seamlessly with our vision," said Claire Valencony, Deputy COO at Esker. "This collaboration marks a powerful step forward in accelerating digital transformation. By combining our strengths, we'll help companies create more agile and resilient financial operations. The pre-built integration reflects our shared commitment to delivering a seamless, integrated user experience."

The availability of Esker's solution for QAD customers will be progressively implemented worldwide, supported by local teams from both organizations to ensure a smooth and effective performance.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Application, by Mike Helsel, Miles Onafowora and Nick Duffy, published March 19, 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Esker

Esker is the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO. Leveraging the latest in automation technologies, Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance decision-making, and drive better collaboration and human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

About QAD

QAD Inc. builds and empowers Adaptive Enterprises. QAD's cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions help move businesses from where they are today to where they need to be by aligning and optimizing people, processes and systems. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions globally, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), connected workforce (Redzone), process intelligence, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), digital commerce and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). For more information, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902396429/en/

Contacts:

Esker, Inc.

1850 Deming Way, Suite 150

Middleton, WI 53562 USA

Tel: (608) 828-6000

www.esker.com info@esker.com

Brian Jaeger

Tel: (352) 682-7636 eskerpr@walkersands.com

QAD Redzone

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe

Analyst Relations

805-566-6100

industryanalyst@qad.com