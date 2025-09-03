SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical"), a global provider of comprehensive consulting and management services to the medical corporations and their clinics, announced that it will participate in several prominent investor conferences throughout September 2025. SBC Medical will deliver large presentations and conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Below is a summary of the Company's participation in investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Conference

Main Speaker: Hikaru Fukui (Head of IR)

Date: Sep 8, 2025

Link: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/



Emerging Growth Conference (Large Presentation)

Main Speaker: Yuya Yoshida (Director, CFO, COO)

Date: Sep 25, 2025, from 9:05 9:35 AM Eastern time.

Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717091&tp_key=c78a55764a&sti=sbc

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensing of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902586346/en/

Contacts:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Asia)

Hikaru Fukui Head of Investor Relations E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

ICR LLC (In the US)

Bill Zima Managing Partner Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com