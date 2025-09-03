Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present initial data from the Phase 1a trial of STAR-0310 at the European Academy of Dermatology Venereology (EADV) Congress 2025, taking place September 17-20, 2025 in Paris, France.

Stephan Weidinger, M.D., Ph.D., Director and Chair of the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the University Medical Center Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein, will present initial results from the Phase 1a trial of STAR-0310 in healthy participants in a late-breaking oral presentation titled, "Demonstration of Early Proof-of-Concept for STAR-0310, a Long-Acting OX40 Receptor Antagonist: Initial Safety, PK, and PD Results from a Phase 1a Trial." The presentation will take place at 2:15pm CEST on Wednesday, September 17th in the Paris Nord room.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

