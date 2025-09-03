

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. market remains well placed in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Wednesday, coming back strongly after posting a notable loss in the previous session. Mining stocks are among the prominent gainers.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50.81 points or 0.57% at 9,167.50 a little while ago.



Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Anglo American Plc are up 5.8%, 3.6% and 3.25%, respectively. Glencore is up 2.5% and Endeavour Mining is climbing up 2.3%.



Babcock International, Spirax Group, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Melrose Industries, Bunzl, AstraZeneca, IAG, EasyJet, Experian, DCC, Taylor Wimpey, Unite Group, Mondi and Whitbread are up 1.3 to 3%.



Ashtead Group is up nearly 3% after posting in-line quarterly results and lifting its free cash flow guidance. The company reported that its profit before tax for the first quarter ended 31 July 2025 declined to $511.6 million from $544.4 million in the previous year.



Ashtead reaffirmed revenue and capex guidance for the year, while raised it for free cash flow. The company continues to progress its relisting on the NYSE that is currently scheduled for March 2026.



Pearson is down 2.7%. Admiral Group, Airtel Africa, Prudential, Hiscox, Vodafone Group and BT Group are down 0.7 to 1.2%.



In economic news, data from S&P Global showed the UK S&P Global Composite PMI was revised slightly higher to 53.5 in August 2025 from an initial estimate of 53.0, up from 51.5 in July. This marked the fourth consecutive month of growth and at the quickest pace since August 2024.



A sharp jump in the nation's services sector activity - the Service PMI rose to 54.2 in August from 51.8 in July - contributed significantly to the surge in the Composite PMI score. The manufacturing PMI came in at 47.0, down from 48.0 in the previous month.



