

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has set out a plan to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under 16s due to negative impacts on children's physical and mental health.



The new proposals to ban their sale to under-16s will help boost kids' health by stopping retailers from selling the drinks to children in a move that could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 children and deliver health benefits worth tens of millions of pounds.



Around 100,000 children consume at least one high caffeine energy drink every day. There is growing evidence linking these drinks to harmful effects on children, including disrupted sleep, increased anxiety, poor concentration and reduced educational outcomes, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.



The UK Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said, 'How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of four cans of cola in their system on a daily basis?'



'Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today's kids are all being impacted, while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity'.



'As part of our Plan for Change and shift from treatment to prevention, we're acting on the concerns of parents and teachers and tackling the root causes of poor health and educational attainment head on'.



Research highlights that up to one third of children aged 13 to 16 years, and nearly a quarter of children aged 11 to 12 years consume one or more of these drinks each week, so early intervention is crucial if we are to deliver on our pledge to create the healthiest generation of children ever.



