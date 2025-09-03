

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a final rule that will give doctors and their patients unprecedented real-time access to prescription drug information.



The reform will help them identify the most appropriate, cost-effective treatments while preventing health insurers from blocking physician-approved care. With this rule change taking effect on October 1, millions of Americans for the first time will be able to compare drug prices, view out-of-pocket costs, and access prior authorization requirements.



HHS' final rule ensures that health care providers using certified health IT systems are able to submit prior authorizations electronically, select drugs consistent with a patient's insurance coverage, and exchange electronic prescription information with pharmacies and insurance plans. It complements important policies advanced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in recent years and expands interoperability for patients, health care providers, and payers to ease administrative burdens. The rule was finalized through the HHS Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ASTP/ONC).



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News