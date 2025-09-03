Anzeige
WKN: 870935 | ISIN: FR0000121220 | Ticker-Symbol: SJ7
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 14:34 Uhr
Sodexo SA: Sodexo and EAT Announce Strategic Partnership to Promote Healthy and Sustainable Eating

Paris - September 3, 2025

Sodexo and EAT are pleased to announce a new partnership to advance healthier and more sustainable eating habits. As EAT's exclusive partner from the food service industry, Sodexo is proud to bring its global expertise to translate cutting-edge science into practical, scalable solutions that make food choices good for the people and the planet accessible to all.

The partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to promote and inspire healthier and more sustainable eating. It will be highlighted for the first time at the Stockholm Food Forum, taking place in Stockholm on October 3-4, 2025. For Sodexo, which serves more than 80 million consumers daily, partnering with EAT, a leading player in food system transformation, is a critical asset to encourage and accelerate the adoption of better food habits. For EAT, it is an opportunity to work with a global leader in foodservices who has the knowledge and scale to turn science into practice. Together, Sodexo and EAT aim to demonstrate that positive change in food systems is not only possible but already happening.

At the Forum, EAT and Sodexo will co-organize the Stockholm Food Forum dinner at the Strawberry Hotel. The dinner will show how sourcing and cooking that prioritize nutrition and responsible choices can both delight guests and meet dietary needs. Sodexo will also take an active role in key multi-stakeholder discussions at the Forum. In particular, the Group will host a side event focused on moving from vision to on-the-ground implementation, engaging a broad ecosystem around more responsible food choices.

"We are excited to welcome Sodexo as a partner of the Stockholm Food Forum in driving the shift toward healthy and sustainable food systems. Sodexo's operational expertise makes them an essential voice in translating science into action,"said Tomas Alfred Røen, Chief Executive Officer of EAT

"Partnering with EAT represents an important step forward in our ambition to promote more conscious eating practices for people and the planet. By combining EAT's scientific leadership with Sodexo's global reach and expertise, we can help turn ambition into action. This partnership also gives us the opportunity to engage with our clients and mobilize our wider stakeholder ecosystem. That is how we can deliver real impact at scale," said Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of Sodexo's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

Attachment

  • PR-Sodexo&EAT_Announce Strategic Partnership-FRGCP-GM0GWSLT (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b146a3e7-e80b-46ff-8e70-9766a61581ab)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
